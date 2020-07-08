Letter: Knights thankful for support of food drive

To the editor,

On behalf of the Rev. James F. O’Dea Knights of Columbus Council #13459 in Prospect, I would like to sincerely thank the local community for all the donations offered to the food drive benefiting the Prospect Food Bank, which was held at LaBonne’s Market in Prospect on June 20. We would like to also thank LaBonne’s for allowing us the space to host the food drive on short notice and assisting us with boxes as well as the Prospect town employees for dropping off and picking up the truck.

The generosity of so many allowed the KOC to collect 1,536 pounds of food and an additional $1,911 in cash donations. As always, the community supports one another in unique and touching ways. In addition to LaBonne’s shoppers and area residents, others made special trips to drop off needed items and supplies. Similarly, in another amazing story, we would like to acknowledge the thoughtfulness of two young girls who hosted a lemonade stand over that weekend. They immediately turned their $100 in profit over to the food drive. We are continually humbled by the love and support of our neighbors. We want to acknowledge them, and everyone, who contributed. Thank you all so very much. God bless you.

Nazih G. Noujaim

Prospect

The writer is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #13459.