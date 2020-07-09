Letter: Resident questions decision to not fly Pride flag on Prospect flagpole

To the editor,

Is that a rainbow you see over Prospect? Maybe after a rainstorm, but you won’t see anything like that on the Town Hall flagpole. As we all know, June is nationally designated as LGBTQ Pride Month. Back in April, resident Andrea Sutton wrote to Mayor Robert Chatfield if he would recognize that by adding the pride flag onto the town’s flagpole to acknowledge that designation.

At virtual Town Council meetings in June, Sutton called the Town Council saying that she never heard back from Mayor Chatfield and to see if it could help. The chairman of the Town Council politely informed her that this was not a Town Council issue. At the June 23 meeting, the mayor finally stated that he won’t put that on the Town Hall flagpole, but he’ll see if he can find another flagpole somewhere else in town.

In America everyone has a right to maintain their own personal viewpoints on almost everything, and that includes Mayor Chatfield. However, all elected officials have a sworn obligation to represent everyone in their community, and the mayor’s refusal to consider perspectives other than his own is an affront to everyone in Prospect. I guess we’ll just have to wait for a thunderstorm before we’ll see anything resembling a rainbow in this mayor’s town.

Thomas J. Galvin

Prospect

The writer is a former chairman of the Prospect Town Council and a former member and chairman of the Prospect Republican Town Committee.