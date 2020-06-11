Letter: Troop grateful for support

To the editor,

A very big thank you to everyone from Beacon Falls and Prospect who donated their empties to Boy Scout Troop 258’s bottle and can drive.

A big thank you also to the following organizations who donated items to assist our scouts in their fundraiser: United Cleaning and Restoration, LLC, which donated disinfectant, gloves, goggles, boxes and bags. Hubbard Hall for its donation of a case of hand sanitizer, and Mask Stitchers of Chatfield for their mask donation. If anyone knows of another organization, group, business, etc. that might benefit from their masks, please reach out to Marilyn Lombardo via Facebook Messenger.

Troop 258 appreciates all the support from our community.

Anthony Santovasi

Prospect

The writer is the scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 258.