AFL-CIO endorses Cabrera

The Connecticut AFL-CIO has endorsed Democrat Jorge Cabrera in his run for the state Senate in the 17th district.

The Connecticut AFL-CIO represents unions in the state.

Cabrera, a Hamden resident, works as a business representative and union organizer with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 919.

“We are proud to endorse Jorge Cabrera for state senator in the 17th Senate District because of his unwavering support for working people across the state,” said Sal Luciano, president of The Connecticut AFL-CIO, in a statement. “Jorge’s work as a union organizer has helped working people gain economic security and a voice in the workplace. The economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic will require strong leaders like Jorge Cabrera who will work hard to ensure that the state addresses economic inequities and creates an economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy few.”

Cabrera received the Democratic nomination in May over fellow Hamden Democrat Justin Farmer. The two will face off in the Aug. 11 primary with the winner running against state Sen. George Logan, R-Ansonia, in the November election. The 17th Senate District represents all or parts of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.