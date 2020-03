PROSPECT — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 194 is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who lives in Prospect and will attend a vocational program in the fall.

For an application, email Carol Muzzey, president of the auxiliary unit, at cmuzzey@comcast.net. Applications must be completed and postmarked by May 8, and mailed to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 194 ATTN: Carol Muzzey, P.O. Box 7192, Prospect, CT 06712.