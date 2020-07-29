Beacon Falls distributing farmers market vouchers

BEACON FALLS — The Beacon Falls Senior Center is distributing vouchers through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

The vouchers can be used by eligible residents who meet income requirements at participating farmers markets. To qualify for the program, recipients must be 60 years old or disabled living in housing facilities occupied primarily by older individuals where congregate nutrition meals are provided.

For information or to schedule an appointment to pick up a voucher, call Beacon Falls Senior Center President Bernadette Dionne.