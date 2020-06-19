Beacon Falls Library announces summer reading program

BEACON FALLS — The Beacon Falls Public Library will start its summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story,” next week.

Children in grades prekindergarten through fifth grade can track their minutes read to earn raffle tickets toward end-of-summer prizes. Children can also pick up a craft and activity bag curbside every Tuesday, while supplies last, starting June 23.

Starting June 22, adults and teens that log their reading will be entered into weekly gift card drawings for each week they log their reading. The library will track reading programs using the ReadSquared app. Patrons can register for the app at bfpl.readsquared.com.

The library will host a virtual summer reading kick-off party via Zoom at 1 p.m. June 24. The interactive family program is presented by The Magic Conductor. To register or for information, visit mybflib.org or email bfplprogramming@biblio.org.