BEACON FALLS — Beacon Falls Public Library is offering curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Patrons can request materials by calling the library at 203-729-1441, visiting www.mybflib.org or emailing info@mybflib.org. A library staff member will set up time for patrons to come to the library, 10 Maple Ave., to pick up materials.

The book and media drop will be open to return items on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Fines will be waived for the time being.