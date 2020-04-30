Beacon Falls police investigating theft of car, tools  

BEACON FALLS — Police are investigating the theft of tools from a company on Old Turnpike Road.

Police said an assortment of hardware and tools were stolen from two company vehicles at Ducci Electric sometime between 4 p.m. April 23 and 6 a.m. April 24.

On April 24, police also received a report of a stolen 2017 Nissan Titian from a driveway of a home on Wanda Drive. Police said the car was unlocked with the keys inside at the time. Police said the car owner’s wallet was also in the car when it was stolen.

Both cases are under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Beacon Falls Police Department at 203-729-3313.