Beacon Falls, Prospect close town halls to public

Beacon Falls and Prospect town halls are closed to the public until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, the towns closed other municipal buildings, like their libraries and senior centers, to the public. On Monday, officials announced that the town halls are closed, as well.

In Prospect, all town meetings are canceled through March 31, Mayor Robert Chatfield said.

Beacon Falls residents are asked to use online services available on the town’s website, www.beaconfalls-ct.org.

Staff members from both towns are available by phone. The number for Prospect Town Hall is 203-758-4461. The number for Beacon Falls Town Hall is 203-729-4340.