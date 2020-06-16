Beacon Falls seeks contractor to abate Tracy Lewis house

BEACON FALLS — The town has issued a request for proposals to abate hazardous materials and remove burned debris at the town-owned Tracy Lewis house and garage on Wolfe Avenue.

Voters approved buying the 1.5-acre property and house at 35 Wolfe Avenue for $425,000 in 2008 with the intent to build a community center and library at the site. However, those plans never moved forward and the house has fallen into disrepair.

Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 will use the former home of Beacon Falls Rubber Shoe Co. President Tracy Lewis to conduct a live burn training for firefighters. The live burn is expected to be done in the late summer or fall, officials have said.

The town is accepting bids for the abatement work and debris cleanup until June 30.