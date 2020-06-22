Beacon Falls Town Hall reopens for appointments only

BEACON FALLS — People can now conduct business at Town Hall, as long as they have an appointment.

Town Hall reopened Monday after being closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Selectman Gerard Smith announced in a letter to the community.

People must have an appointment to visit a town department. Each department will serve one person at a time, and people must call when they arrive at Town Hall to be let in. People must also use hand sanitizer when they enter the building and wear a mask, unless they can’t due to a medical reason. People who aren’t feeling well or are showing coronavirus symptoms are asked to reschedule their appointments.

People can schedule an appointment by calling 203-729-4340 or online at beaconfalls-ct.org. Town employees are available during normal hours.

The Beacon Falls Senior Center and Beacon Falls Public Library remain closed to the public.