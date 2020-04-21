Beacon Hose postpones carnival

BEACON FALLS — This year’s Beacon Hose Carnival is postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 announced.

The carnival, a tradition that dates back to 1963, was scheduled for June 11 through June 13. The carnival is the volunteer department’s largest fundraiser.

“A number of factors went into our decision, but the top consideration was the health and safety of our community and our members. Nobody looks forward to life returning to some sense of normalcy more than us, but based on the latest guidance, mid-June appears to be too early to host large gatherings,” a news release stated. “With the current economic and societal conditions, there’s no way we could complete many of the planning functions necessary to the carnival.”

Beacon Hose said officials are hoping to reschedule the carnival for later this year, but only if conditions permit the carnival to be held safely.