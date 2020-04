PROSPECT — The Region 16 Board of Education this month awarded a $350,000 contract to Action Air Systems in Manchester to replace air handling units at Long River Middle School.

The project will replace all six rooftop air handling units at the school that are about 20 years old. The work is scheduled to start after the last day of school, June 12, or sooner if schools don’t reopen this school year. The project is expected to be finished by Aug. 20.