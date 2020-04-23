Boards OK transfer for coronavirus-related expenses

BEACON FALLS — The Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance last week approved transferring $19,999 from contingency to pay for coronavirus-related expenses.

The expenses include laptops and cell phones to set up town employees to work remotely and overtime for the police department, according to First Selectman Gerard Smith.

The $19,999 is the most officials can transfer without getting approval at a town meeting, which couldn’t be held due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The town is keeping track of coronavirus-related expenses for possible reimbursement in the future.