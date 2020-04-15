Borough cancels Memorial Day parade

NAUGATUCK — This year’s Memorial Day parade is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

Naugatuck’s Memorial Day parade typically attracts large crowds along the parade route and downtown.

“Obviously, the primary reason for this is our concern for the health and safety of both the parade participants as well as the thousands of citizens who gather to watch the parade each year,” a news release stated.

Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council will still hold tributes in small groups at memorials and cemeteries to observe Memorial Day. Officials are also discussing an alternative way to conduct a small Memorial Day ceremony in keeping with the tradition of the ceremony that usually takes place on the Green following the parade.