Borough grocery stores adjust hours, won’t set limit

NAUGATUCK — The three main grocery stores in the borough have no plans to limit the number of items a person can buy, police said.

Police officials have spoken with managers from Stop & Shop, Big Y and Walmart in Naugatuck in regards to the impact of the threat of COVID-19, police said in a news release. While some items remain out of stock, the stores reported no issues with their supply chains and shipments are a day or two behind schedule, the release stated.

All three stores have adjusted their hours to allow for more efficient cleaning and stocking, the release stated. The present hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Stop & Shop and Big Y, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Walmart.

Stop & Shop announced in a news release that its stores will open from 6 to 7:30 a.m. only for customers over 60 years old starting on Thursday. Stop & Shop employees won’t verify the ages of customers, the release stated, but reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not over 60 years old.

“Community leaders are in communication with management at Big Y, Stop & Shop and Walmart,” the release stated. “The stores have assured us the food supplies will continue to be replenished to meet demand.”

Grocery stores across the state ran out of certain items, like toilet paper and sanitizer, as shoppers stocked up in response to the threat of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.