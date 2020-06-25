Borough holding fireworks

NAUGATUCK — The borough’s Fourth of July fireworks will go on as planned, sans the annual summer festival.

The fireworks display is set for July 2 at 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 3. The fireworks will be fired off from Breen Field on Hotchkiss Street and visible from areas downtown.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess encouraged people to come out to restaurants downtown and then enjoy the show. He said parking will be available downtown, including at the Naugatuck Event Center on Rubber Avenue, to watch the fireworks. People are asked to practice social distancing, he said, and police will be on hand to make sure people are properly spaced out.

For the past few years, the fireworks display capped the borough’s summer festival. The festival is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.