Borough holding meeting on reconstruction project

An artistic rendering of a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Rubber Avenue and Meadow and Cherry streets in Naugatuck. –CONTRIBUTED

NAUGATUCK — The borough is holding a virtual informational meeting next week on the Rubber Avenue reconstruction project, which includes replacing a four-way intersection with a roundabout.

Officials will discuss the project with the public through a Zoom conference June 17 at 6 p.m. The public can log in using the meeting ID 91990109739 and password 899984. The public can call into the meeting by calling 1-929-205-6099 and using the meeting ID. The public can also submit comments on the project via email to publicworks@naugauck-ct.gov.

The project is to reconstruct Rubber Avenue from Elm Street to Melbourne Street, including drainage improvements and new sidewalks and landscaping.

As part of the project, the four-way intersection of Rubber Avenue and Meadow and Cherry streets will be replaced with a “modern roundabout.” The preliminary design is for a one-lane roundabout that is 120 feet in diameter with a raised island in the center.

The construction cost for the project is estimated at $4.8 million. The project, which is slated to start this year, is expected to be funded through the state Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program with the borough covering engineering costs.

