Borough offering tax credit program for eligible senior citizens

NAUGATUCK — The borough is seeking senior citizens interested in participating in the elderly tax credit program for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Through the program, eligible participants work 10 to 40 hours a week for borough departments. Participants earn $10 per hour, which is credited to their property taxes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no guarantee that work opportunities through the program will be available, according to a news release.

Applicants must be at least 65 years old, a Naugatuck resident, reside in the borough 12 months per year, own and occupy the property for which taxes are paid and credit is being requested, meet financial guidelines, and have appropriate skills for positions. The program is limited to 16 participants.

Applications are available in the lobby of Naugatuck Town Hall, 229 Church St., or through the mayor’s office. The deadline to apply is July 23. For information or an application, contact Janice Dambowsky, administrative secretary to mayor, at 203-720-7009 or jdambowsky@naugatuck-ct.gov.