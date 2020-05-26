Borough opens temporary tax office

NAUGATUCK — Officials have opened a temporary tax office in the lobby of Naugatuck Town Hall for the public to conduct business in person including paying taxes or applying for a coronavirus-related tax deferment.

The temporary office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. The public can access the temporary office through the doors nearest the entrance to the Whittemore Memorial Library.

People are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Accommodations will be made for people who can’t wear a mask.