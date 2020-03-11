Borough to start street sweeping

NAUGATUCK — The Public Works Department announced it will start street sweeping next week.

Crews will begin on the east side of the borough, a news release stated. The borough will sweep school parking lots the week of April 13.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sweep dirt from the sidewalks into the gutter line in advance of crews sweeping their streets. Sand should not be swept into piles. Any litter, debris or leaves should be separated and disposed of normally.

For information, visit www.naugatuck-ct.gov.