Candidates qualify for CEP

HARTFORD — The State Elections Enforcement Commission approved funding for three local state Senate candidates under the Citizens’ Election Program, the commission announced in a news release.

State Sen. George Logan, R-Ansonia, state Sen. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott, and candidate Jorge Cabrera were approved for funding.

Logan is seeking re-election in the 17th Senate District, which represents all or parts of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.

Cabrera, a Democrat, received the nomination to challenge Logan. He will first face Democrat Justin Farmer in the Aug. 11 primary.

Sampson is running for re-election in the 16th Senate District, which includes Southington, Wolcott, Prospect and part of Waterbury and Cheshire. He is facing a challenge from Democrat Jack Perry.

The Citizens’ Election Program is a voluntary program that provides public financing to qualified candidates for General Assembly. In order to qualify, state Senate candidates must raise $16,000 from at least 300 individuals residing in their district. General election grant amounts are up to $103,955 for Senate candidates.