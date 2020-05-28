CERT seeks volunteers

BEACON FALLS — The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is seeking additional volunteers.

CERT is a training program that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills to assist in the event of a disaster. As a member of CERT, volunteers can respond to disasters, participate in drills and exercises, and take additional training.

Volunteers must complete a CERT basic course, which is typically 20 hours. Typically, training is done in-person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is an online capability to bring on additional members.

For information, contact CERT trainer and leader William McCasland at 203-560-7022 or billymac42@comcast.net.