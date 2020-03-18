Chefs of the future

Elio Gugliotti, Editor

NAUGATUCK — Five Naugatuck fourth-graders showed off their cooking skills last week during the Sodexo Future Chef competition.

The competition is sponsored by Sodexo, a national company that is the food service provider for Naugatuck Public Schools. Fourth-graders from throughout the school district submitted healthy recipes with a theme of reimagining their favorite school lunch for the competition. The top five recipes were selected for the competition.

Hop Brook Elementary School fourth-grader Rudy Bush (cauliflower and turkey bacon hash), Western Elementary School fourth-grader Callie Walkusk (meatball dippers), Salem Elementary School fourth-grader Chloe Whipple (bosco stick twirls), Andrew Avenue Elementary School fourth-grader Austin Durkin (Austin’s Humburger) and Western Elementary School fourth-grader Abby Hawks (chicken bacon ranch pizza) were chosen for the competition.

The young chefs came together March 10 at Naugatuck High School and cooked their dishes, with the help of school cafeteria workers, for a panel of judges. Walkusk won the contest. Her recipe will also be submitted to a Future Chef regional competition.