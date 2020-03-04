Church accepting applications for scholarship

NAUGATUCK — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is accepting applications for the Winfred B. Langhorst Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is open to a resident of Naugatuck or a registered member of St. Michael’s Church. Applicants must be a graduating senior from an accredited area high school or an accredited parochial or preparatory school who is planning to attend college or another post-secondary institution of higher learning.

Interested students should contact the guidance department at their school for an application. The deadline for scholarship applications is April 9. For information, call 203-729-8249.