NAUGATUCK — Holy Saviour National Catholic Church is selling frozen homemade pierogies and golabki through August.

Cheese and potato pierogies are available by the dozen, and golabki — cabbage rolls with meat — are sold in packs of three pieces. The pierogies and golabki are available for takeout only at the church, 118 Prospect St.

To place an order or for information, call the church at 203-729-4035.