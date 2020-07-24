Cigarette butt cause of Prospect garage fire

PROSPECT — A fire that destroyed the attached garage of a single-family home at 103 New Haven Road July 16 started from a cigarette butt, according to fire officials.

Fire Marshal Tony Muniz said the cause of the fire was a cigarette that the homeowner did not put out completely and left in the garage. He ruled the fire an accident.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 11:18 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes. The garage sustained significant damage. The fire spread only slightly to the home, but the house sustained smoke and water damage. The house is uninhabitable.

Two adults were home at the time and made it out safely. No injuries were reported.