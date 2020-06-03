Council hires new auditing firm

PROSPECT — The Town Council last week hired a local firm to conduct the town’s annual audit for the next three years.

The council awarded the bid for the work to Clemont & Associates LLC, a Prospect-based company. The company will be paid $17,000 the first year. The cost increases slightly each of the following two years.

The firm was the only company to respond to a request for proposals for the job. Even so, officials were happy with the proposal, including that the company will provide consulting services throughout the year.

The Waterbury-based firm Charles Heaven & Co. did the town’s audit the last three years.