Council OKs contract to share resident state trooper

PROSPECT — The Town Council June 23 approved a contract to share a resident state trooper with Bethany.

Under the resident state trooper program, Connecticut State Police provide troopers for participating towns to help oversee police operations. The program also provides services, such as dispatch and booking, to towns. Towns in the program have their own municipal police officers.

Prospect and Bethany will each pay 50% of the cost for a resident state trooper, who will split time between the towns, for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which started July 1. The council cut the cost of the program in half to $105,337 in the 2020-21 budget, after agreeing to move forward with sharing a trooper.

The contract is for one year, and either town or the state police can terminate the agreement with 30 days written notice.

Bethany First Selectman Paula Cofrancesco signed the contract June 3, according to a copy of the agreement.