Council supports tax deferment

PROSPECT — All taxpayers in town will have extra time to pay their taxes, even if they haven’t been financially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Town Council last week approved offering the state tax deferment program to all taxpayers. The program allows residents and business owners to defer July tax payments for 90 days. Usually, July tax payments are due Aug. 1, now taxpayers have until Oct. 1 to pay.

Tax Collector Ann Marie Burr said landlords will have to apply for a deferment, and escrow companies still have to pay by Aug. 3.

The state is allowing municipalities to offer tax deferments for taxpayers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak or all taxpayers. Naugatuck and Beacon Falls officials previously approved deferring tax payments for 90 days, but only for eligible taxpayers.

Even though tax payments are deferred, Burr said the 1.5% interest rate for late payments will still add up monthly. Meaning, taxpayers who pay after Oct. 1 will be charged 6% interest on late payments.

Mayor Robert J. Chatfield said he will scrutinize expenses early on in the 2020-21 fiscal year to make sure the town is in good financial standing.

“I’ll have to put out an order; no major large expenses during the months of July, August and September, except for mandatory (expenses) like insurance premiums and things like that, just to ensure that we have a good cash flow,” Chatfield said.

Tax payments due in January 2021 will still be due in January. For information, call the tax office at 203-758-4461.