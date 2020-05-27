Counseling service seeks to convert home into office

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission May 20 accepted a special permit application to convert a multi-family home on Hillside Avenue into office space.

Eighteen Hillside Ave, LLC, which is managed by Michael Stokes, is applying to renovate the vacant, 3,290-square-foot home at 18 Hillside Ave. to use for professional counseling services, support staff and storage, according to the application. The property is in a RO-1 zone, which allows for professional offices.

Stokes, a licensed professional counselor, operates Stokes Counseling Services at 16 Hillside Ave., which is adjacent to the home at 18 Hillside Ave.

The Zoning Commission, which referred the application to the Planning Commission, set a hearing on the special permit application for June 17 at 6:05 p.m.