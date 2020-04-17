Crash takes down pole, closes street

NAUGATUCK — A box truck took down a utility pole and barreled into a front yard on Mulberry Street Friday morning, closing a section of the road as crews worked to repair the damage.

Police said the crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in the area of 223 Mulberry St. Police said the box truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver of the box truck, who was the only person in the truck, suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital, police said.

Police said the street is closed between Hopkins Hill Road and Cadbury Place as crews from Eversource Energy repair the damage. The work is expected to continue into the night, and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. State police are assisting with the investigation because the crash involved a commercial motor vehicle.