Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Corona of Naugatuck and Cassandra Dupre, Sarah Dupre and Andrea Gutierrez, all of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Paul Smith’s College

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — Erin Reilly of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.

Assumption College

WORCESTER, Mass. — Kelsey Savoy of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Assumption College for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester.

University of New England

MAINE — Jenna Pannone of Prospect was named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at the University of New England. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.

Colby-Sawyer College

NEW LONDON, N.H. — Raina Ceryak of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College for fall 2019. To make for the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

Lasell University

NEWTON, Mass. — Shannon Pruzinsky of Beacon Falls was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Lasell University. To make the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

American International College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Etty Ilunga of Naugatuck was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at American International College. To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 to 4 grade-point average.

Connecticut College

NEW LONDON — Prospect residents Samantha Crone and Charles Spreda were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Connecticut College.

Dean College

FRANKLIN, Mass — Jessica Sember of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Dean College.

University of New Haven

WEST HAVEN — The University of New Haven announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The following local students made the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Keith Bodnar, Alec Feducia, Seth Golembeski, Erika Lugo, Jessie Meder, Michael Tomarelli.

Naugatuck: Kristine Cybart, Britney Fried, Brianne Sousa, Samantha Ullrich, Briana Varrone, Christopher Werner.

Prospect: Michael Coppola, Mary Lippa, Meghan Terni.

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Rebekah Wallace of Prospect was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019 at Cedarville University. To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher.

University of Connecticut

STORRS — The University of Connecticut announced its dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. The following local students made the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Carter Amore, Brennan Cummings, Matthew Hopkinson, Abby Meliso, Charlie Schwarz.

Naugatuck: Casey Bevans, Sylvie Boucher, Brittany Burkman, Kelly Carr, Christopher Cohen, Hailey Deitelbaum, Nick Fox, David Garces, Lyndsey Hassenfeldt, Theresa Montoni, Alyssa Peterson, Katrina Ptyza, Jennifer Scatena, Courtney Schaefer, Doniella Sollenne, Brianna Soubannarath, Emily Tribanas, Kaitlyn Voity, Briana Rowe.

Prospect: Alyssa Casson, Lily Desmond, Kyla Drewry, Jeff Giusto, Matthew Iannone, Samantha Lacy, Dan Leclerc, Matt Mills, Zyria Newman, Liliana Oliveira, Bianca Poehailos, Jill Vallejo, Mary Vlamis.

Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College announced its dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Edit Krivca.

Naugatuck: Julia DaSilva, Hailey Boulanger, Alyana Sosa, Juliana Amaral, Xavier Gibson, Zachary Alves, Erin Brown.

Prospect: Nathan Hughes, Coby Vaccarelli, Seth Newman, Mia Bissonnette.

Siena College

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Ashley Harlow of Prospect was named to the president’s list at Siena College for the fall 2019 semester. To make the president’s list, students must have a 3.9 grade-point average or higher.

Christina Haack of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Siena College for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.89.

Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — Emily Cipriano of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WORCESTER, Mass. — Sean McAllen and Ava Capuano, both of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the fall 2019 semester. WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Northampton Community College

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Luis Camacho of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Northampton Community College. To make the dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average.

University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — Maeve Sardinskas and Caitlyn Cerasale, both of Prospect, earned honors on the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester. To make honors, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 through 3.64.

Hofstra University

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Alexandra Cianciolo of Prospect and Amber Clavette of Naugatuck were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University. To make the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Northeastern University

BOSTON — Kyle Searles of Prospect was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Northeastern University. To make the dean’s list, students must have a quality-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Western Connecticut State University

DANBURY — Western Connecticut State University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Zachary Bennard, Jennifer DiZazzo, Jeffrey Moffat, Ryan Zhu.

Naugatuck: William Alldredge, Peter Bigica, Zachary Colangelo, Brianna Durante, Jasmine Grey, Kathryn Healy, Steven Hong, Jacob Maisto, Benjamin Meleschnig, Amanda Montoni, Michael Newman, Yineth Perez, Sean Price, Connor Reese, Joseph Taveras, Jordan Tulley, Fethullah Yilmaz.

Prospect: Allison Cerasale, Erica Cerasale, Ashley Frenette, Casandra Frenette, David Jonikas, Steven Mastrianna, Gina Poulin, Sydney Sills, Christina Vlamis.

University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — The University of Hartford announced its presidents list and dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

The following local students were named to the president’s list:

Beacon Falls: Connor Jurzynski, Julia Smith.

Naugatuck: Miranda Gudrian, Briana Lennon, Brett Rotatori, Kaiya Scott.

Prospect: Jarrett Allen, Tatianna Lynn, Nicholas Piscitelli.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Jason Hicks, Juliana Villano.

Naugatuck: Lauryn Bullock, Andrew Carroll, Vincent Dadamo, Ashley Daymonde.

Prospect: Elif Abedin, Chloe Ariola, Eric Beutel, Alexandra Chabot.

Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University announced its dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Brittney Ryff, Andy Stafa.

Naugatuck: Hannah Biondo, Sofia Ciacciarella, Andrew Cosenza, Gina Greco, Lauren Hamilton, Jessica Lapinski, Samalie Rivera, Michele Ryan.

Prospect: Hannah Colt, Juliano D’Amelio, Franc Kolami, Amber Kolb, Amanda Poehailos, Olivia Rua, Sonia Sousa.

Eastern Connecticut State University

WILLIMANTIC — Eastern Connecticut State University announced its dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Caroline Smith.

Naugatuck: Alyssa Barry, Allison Bolduc, Nicole Bolduc, Ryan Brink, Brianna Gessner, Jonathon Linton, Patricia Nolan, Jalaena Rock.

Prospect: Colby Linnell, Danielle Tatham.

Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Joshua Powanda of Prospect and Xiu Xiu Sammis-McCoy of Beacon Falls were named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the fall 2019 semester.

Emerson College

BOSTON — Emma Brackett of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Emerson College for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.

Endicott College

BEVERLY, Mass. — Amanda Bertrand of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have minimum grade-point average of 3.5.

Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Natalie Anna Katrenya of Beacon Falls and Colton Stone Cronin of Prospect were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.4.

University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island announced its dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.30 quality -point average. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Caitlyn Martin, Audra Posick.

Naugatuck: Yvette Ciarcia, Barbara Greenhill, Julia Guimaraes, Taylor Hyde, Tess Robinson, Kaitlyn Sengphilom.

Prospect: Sage Strileckis, Michealla Mastropietro.

Saint Michael’s College

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Anna Witkowski of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the fall 2019 semester.

Emmanuel College

BOSTON — Kristi Jimenez of Naugatuck and Katie Uszakiewicz and Carly Erickson, both of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — David Michaud and Dante Malaspina, both of Prospect, were named to the president’s list at Western New England University for to the fall 2019 semester.

Joseph Shea, Taylor Relva and Meredith Dyckman, all of Prospect, and Ashlyn Mary Arcuri of Naugatuck were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University for to the fall 2019 semester.

Curry College

MILTON, Mass. — Hana Bojka of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Curry College for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 grade-point average or higher.

Northern Vermont University

VERMONT — Devon Biancarelli-Milano of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Northern Vermont University for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average between a 3.5 and 3.99.

Stonehill College

EASTON, Mass. — Jenna Rohlman of Naugatuck was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Stonehill College. To make the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better.

Husson University

BANGOR, Maine — Alexander Rishaun Boswell and Tyler Blair, both of Naugatuck, were named to the fall 2019 honors list at Husson University. To make the honors list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.59.

Boston University

BOSTON — Roberto Cordova of Naugatuck and Megan R. McCarthy of Prospect were named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students generally must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average or be in the top 30% of their class.

University of Maine

ORONO, Maine — Jen Triana of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher.

Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, R.I. — Amanda Neff of Beacon Falls and Anna Marie Allison, Christopher Flynn, Sydney Lauer and Olivia Maxwell, all of Naugatuck, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

Clark University

WORCESTER, Mass. — Emily Buza of Naugatuck was named to second honors on the dean’s list at Clark University for the fall 2019 semester. To make second honors, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.