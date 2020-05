BEACON FALLS — Police are investigating the illegal dumping of what appears to be debris from a kitchen and bathroom remolding job, including a kitchen sink, along Railroad Avenue.

The debris, which was dumped in the area where the road turns from a residential homes to businesses near the Murtha Industrial Park, was reported to police May 6. The town cleaned up the debris.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Beacon Falls Police Department at 203-729-3313.