Decision on contract expected in May

NAUGATUCK — A decision from an arbitrator assigned to settle a new three-year contract with school administrators is expected in early May, according to Human Resources Director John Lawlor.

The Naugatuck Administrative Negotiating Association, which represents school administrators, and the Board of Education reached an agreement on a contract that runs from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023. However, the Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously rejected the deal in March, sending the contract to arbitration.

Lawlor said a virtual hearing with an arbitrator was held April 6 and briefs from the union and borough are due to the arbitrator on Wednesday. He said officials anticipate the arbitrator will make a decision in early May.

Borough officials have not said why they rejected the deal. A comparison of the contract in place and the new one approved by the union and school board showed the new agreement would have given administrators 2% raises in the first year of the new deal and 2.2% raises each of the last two years.

The agreement offered administrators a high deductible health plan with a $2,000 deductible for a single person and $4,000 deductible for families for in network services for 2021, which is the same as this year. The deductibles increased to $2,250 and $4,500 for the duration of the contract.

The agreement stipulated that administrators pay 22% of the premium health care cost in 2021, the same as this year, and 23% in 2022 and 24% in 2023. Under the agreement, the board would have contributed 60% of the deductible each year, which is the same amount the board contributes now.