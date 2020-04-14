Department heads request capital projects, items

NAUGATUCK — Borough department heads requested $2.3 million worth of capital projects — from replacing kitchen cabinets and countertops at fire headquarters to upgrading surveillance cameras at the police department — for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“I think what the departments are asking for is reasonable,” Board of Finance Chairman Dan Sheridan said. “We have to determine what they need compared to what they want.”

Dozens of items and projects make up the proposed capital budget. The largest capital request is $750,000 to pave streets, which is $150,000 more than this fiscal year.

Some of the other larger requests include $180,000 for the construction of athletic fields off Osborn Road and Wisteria Drive, and $76,259 for a new single-axle dump truck. Officials are also seeking $64,000 to replace the mechanical locks on the doors at Town Hall with a card key system, and $50,000 to repair a freight elevator at the Naugatuck Event Center to rent out a rear warehouse at the building.

The Board of Finance reviewed the capital budget last week during a virtual meeting. The board moved $6,000 for duct cleaning at the firehouse to the operational budget, deferred $100,000 for sidewalk replacement to next fiscal year, and cut a $90,000 request for a water spray park, Sheridan said.

The $2.3 million proposal doesn’t include capital projects requested by the Board of Education.

The finance board is set to review the overall budget on Monday and approve a proposal to send to the Joint Boards of Mayor and Burgesses and Board of Finance for adoption.