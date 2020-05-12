Dog licenses available through mail

NAUGATUCK — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all dogs must be registered through the mail.

Dog license forms are available online at www.naugatuck-ct.gov. The cost of a license for a dog that has been spayed or neutered is $8, otherwise the cost is $19. Proof of rabies vaccination and that a dog is neutered or spayed must be included with the license form.

Checks can be made payable to Town Clerk, and mailed to Town Clerk, 229 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770. Residents should include a self-stamped addressed envelope.

For information, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 203-720-7055.