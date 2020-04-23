Effort underway to designate Naugatuck a Purple Heart city

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

NAUGATUCK — A movement is afoot to designate Naugatuck a Purple Heart city.

The Purple Heart medal is awarded to U.S. service members who are wounded or killed as a result of enemy action. The medal is presented posthumously to family of service members who are killed.

Naugatuck Veterans Council Chairman John DeBisschop is seeking information on Purple Heart recipients that have a connection to Naugatuck to create a booklet to share and preserve their stories.

“We want to try to recognize their sacrifice and memorialize it,” DeBisschop said.

DeBisschop is seeking any and all information on Purple Heart recipients, including details on the person’s life, a copy of the Purple Heart citation and military discharge papers, as well as photographs.

He said the veterans council will put together a booklet and then coordinate with the state chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart to hold a ceremony to designate Naugatuck a Purple Heart city. The designation includes a plaque as well as a sign to reserve a parking space for Purple Heart recipients.

DeBisschop said he’s also seeking information on Purple Heart recipients from Beacon Falls and Prospect to share with officials in the two towns, which would be responsible to put together their own booklets and ceremonies.

DeBisschop is asking for information by July 3. For information or to submit materials on Purple Heart recipients, email DeBisschop at j.debisschop@snet.net. People can also mail information to Naugatuck Veterans Council, P.O. Box 226, Naugatuck, CT 06770.