Eversource releases estimated restoration times for towns

More than 161,000 Eversource customers remained without power Sunday morning, four days after Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the state.

As of 10 a.m., there were 151 (5.3%) customers in Beacon Falls, 838 (5.7%) in Naugatuck and 510 (12%) in Prospect without power, according to Eversource.

Eversource on Saturday released estimated times of restoration of power for each of its towns. For Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Prospect, the estimate is Monday at 6 p.m.

Local and state officials have expressed frustration with the response of Eversource, which provides power to most of the state, and United Illuminating, which serves 17 mostly shoreline towns, to Tropical Storm Isaias.

In a news release, Eversource said crews are working around the clock to repair the damage caused by the tropical storm. Eversource said it identified about 250 miles of downed wire, and replaced more than 1,000 broken utility poles and 400 damaged transformers.

In a message to residents Saturday, Naugatuck Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess urged residents to not give utility crews a hard time and save their frustration for Eversource management.

Hess said there were a large number of utility crews in the borough on Friday and the crews, which are working together with borough workers, made substantial progress.

“We will do everything we can to get to the end as quickly as possible,” he said.