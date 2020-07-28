Farmer picks up endorsements 

HAMDEN — Democratic Socialists of America National has endorsed Democrat Justin Farmer in his run for the state Senate in the 17th district.

DSA National is a socialist organization that pushes for progressive movements for social change.

In its endorsement, DSA stated Farmer won a seat on the Hamden City Council at 23 years old and fought for systemic change in their community.

“Justin is now running for state Senate to keep up the fight,” the endorsement stated. “That means taxing big tech and pharma, as well as winning a homes guarantee, employee-owned businesses, a green new deal, and mass liberation instead of mass incarceration.”

Farmer has also received endorsements from Hamden Action Now, a progressive community group in Hamden, and Sunrise Connecticut, a youth-led organization for climate advocacy, one local Sunrise chapter and three local DSA chapters, a news release stated.

Farmer, a Hamden resident, is running against fellow Hamden Democrat Jorge Cabrera in the Aug. 11 primary. The winner will challenge state Sen. George Logan, R-Ansonia, in the November election. The 17th Senate District represents all or parts of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.