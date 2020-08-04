Farmer receives endorsements

HAMDEN — Planned Parenthood Votes! Connecticut and Connecticut Young Democrats endorsed Democrat Justin Farmer in his run for the state Senate in the 17th district, a news release stated.

Planned Parenthood Votes! Connecticut is the advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England. Farmer, 25, of Hamden, worked for Planned Parenthood from 2018 to 2019.

Connecticut Young Democrats is the state chapter of the Young Democrats of America.

Farmer is running against fellow Hamden Democrat Jorge Cabrera in the Aug. 11 primary. The winner will challenge state Sen. George Logan, R-Ansonia, in the November election. The 17th Senate District represents all or parts of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.