Firefighters find smoke, no blaze after report of car fire

NAUGATUCK — Where there’s smoke, there’s not always fire.

Firefighters responded to a report of a car fire before exit 25 on Route 8 south at about 11:15 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived at the scene three minutes later and found a tow truck in the breakdown lane, Assistant Fire Chief Walter Seaman said. He said the tow truck, which was headed to a junkyard, was towing an older model Chevy pickup truck and there was a moderate amount of smoke coming from under the hood of the pickup truck.

Seaman said the truck wasn’t on fire and firefighters used a fire extinguisher to cool down the engine to stop it from smoking. He believes the truck’s transmission fluid overheated as it was being towed, causing the engine to smoke.

Seaman said traffic wasn’t disrupted. State police and Beacon Falls police also responded to the scene, he said.