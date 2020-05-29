Hartley unanimous choice of Democrats for another run in 15th District

Republican-American

WATERBURY — A committee of Democrats has unanimously nominated state Sen. Joan Hartley to run again for the 15th Senate District seat she’s held since 2001.

A nominating committee of Democrats from Waterbury, Naugatuck and Middlebury held a brief convention May 19 using a video conferencing program to endorse Hartley. The 15th Senate District includes parts of Middlebury, Waterbury and Naugatuck.

Hartley said Democrats have to fight to restore civility to the White House this November, and that it’s critical for sitting Democrats to be sent back to state offices and Congress.

Republicans meeting May 18 didn’t have any volunteers to run against her. They formed a search committee instead, in case a viable candidate turns up, said Joe Bannon, vice chairman of the Waterbury Republican Town Committee.

Hartley faced James K. Russell, a nominee from the Independent Party, in the past two elections and beat him by 4-to-1 margins.

Independent Party State Chairman Michael Telesca said he’s not certain how the party will handle its nominations this year, given the restrictions accompanying the pandemic. But the party has until the first week of September to make nominations, he said.