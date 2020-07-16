Hazardous waste, paint to be collected

WATERBURY — The Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments and participating towns are sponsoring a household hazardous waste and paint collection day on Saturday.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crosby High School, 300 Pierpont Road. The event is open to residents of 17 area towns, including Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Prospect. There is no charge to residents. Proof of residency is required.

Due to COVID-19, residents must wear a mask and remain in their vehicle, only one family member per vehicle is allowed, materials for disposal must be placed in the rear compartment of vehicle, and containers will not be returned.

Household hazardous wastes are any wastes produced in the home that are poisonous, flammable, reactive or corrosive. Residents can also bring latex (water-based) paint to the collection event. Up to 50 pounds of residential waste will be accepted per vehicle.

Examples of wastes that will be accepted include oil- and latex-based paints and stains, thermometers and thermostats containing mercury, drain and oven cleaners, upholstery cleaners, wood cleaners, strippers and varnishes, pesticides, poisons, pool and photo chemicals, automotive cleaners and fluids, grease and rust solvents, aerosols, and metal polishes.

Items that will not be accepted include auto batteries, motor oil, propane tanks, compressed gas cylinders, asbestos, smoke detectors, explosives, radioactive or medical waste, grout, joint compound, lead paint chips, and empty containers of any kind.

For information, call 203-757-0535.