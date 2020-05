PROSPECT — The Prospect Historical Society is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who lives in Prospect and will be attending an institute of higher learning in the fall.

Applications are available online at prospecthistoricalsociety.org or the Prospect Historical Society’s Facebook page. Applications must be mailed to Prospect Historical Society, P.O. Box 7335, Prospect, CT 06712 and postmarked by June 5.