Hospitalizations continue downward trend, restrictions may be eased

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont stated Monday Connecticut could start easing some restrictions on businesses and social gatherings within a week to 10 days because of declining coronavirus hospitalizations.

The number of hospitalized patients has decreased daily since last Wednesday, though the net drop of eight patients to 1,758 on Monday was the smallest day-to-day decline.

Lamont also reported the number of new hospital admissions was down 162 patients from Sunday, a drop of approximately 25%. In addition, he said the three-day hospitalization average has also continued on a general downward trajectory.

Through Monday, nearly 26,000 people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, and the reported number of fatalities just reached over 2,000.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District reported there have been 167 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Naugatuck and 33 in Beacon Falls as of Monday. There has been one coronavirus-related death of a Naugatuck resident, a woman in her 80s, and one probable death, according to the health district.

There have been 35 laboratory-confirmed cases in Prospect, according to the Chesprocott Health District.

Lamont said he considers the hospitalization rate the best barometer of the infection rate and community spread until a broad-based testing program is developed.

If the current trends continue, Lamont believes he can start making calls to ease emergency orders on businesses and social gatherings within a week to 10 days.

“Very preliminary decisions, but, yes, we’re going to have more information at that point, and if we can maintain this declining hospitalization rate that is the two-week window that gives us at least some flexibilities for some early decision-making there,” he said.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended states have 14 to 28 days of declining hospitalizations when considering what to reopen.

LAMONT HAS SHUT DOWN a number of businesses because of social distancing concerns, but allowed others to continue to operate without allowing the public inside the premises.

The governor’s emergency orders remain in effect through May 20. Lamont broadly outlined how he would initially loosen restrictions on Monday.

“My estimation is we’re going to open up those things which you can do safely. Those things where you can social distance,” he said.

Lamont indicated affected retail businesses would likely be among the first to reopen more fully. He permitted non-essential retailers to continue to be staffed to take orders over telephone, internet, mail or drop box, as well as provide curbside pick-up or delivery.

“We didn’t close most of our retail. We didn’t close much of it at all, except for the fact that a lot of it we made for pickup,” Lamont said. “Maybe we will find over time those pickup places you can go in as long as you have a mask and appropriate social distancing.”

Lamont directed grocery stores and other essential retailers that remain open to the public limit the number of customers to 50% of the allowable occupancy limits and observe other social distancing directives. The governor last week required store employees and members of the public to wear masks or cloth face coverings.

Lamont said restaurants and bars will likely take longer to reopen than non-essential retailers.

“As you move into the summer, maybe you’ll find the restaurants, outdoor eating, is something we can do relatively safely. So, perhaps the indoor, crowded bars is something that we can’t figure out to do safely in the near-term,” he said.

The co-leaders of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group that is preparing recommendations for Lamont are due to provide a weekly update Thursday on the independent, privately-run panel’s planning.

Josh Geballe, a top Lamont adviser, said the administration will present additional information at Tuesday’s meeting on the testing program that will be a critical component of the state’s reopening plan.

The Department of Administrative Services received 12 responses to a request for proposals for testing services. The deadline for the initial solicitation was Monday.

THE STATE’S FOOD SUPPLY is a source of growing concern.

Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said food shortages are unlikely in Connecticut although grocery store shelves, meat cases and dairy cases are barer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont said calls to the Connecticut United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline indicate people in Connecticut are anxious about the food supply.

One of the nation’s top meat companies, Tyson Foods, has issued a warning that there could be a shortage at grocery stores nationwide. In a full-page ad that appeared in Sunday’s edition of The New York Times, Chairman John H. Tyson, wrote that “the food supply chain is breaking.”

Hurlburt said the Connecticut Food Association has advised state officials that its grocery stores say the state’s food supply is not in jeopardy.

“They have been saying there will be limited brands, but not necessary limited supplies of different groceries and goods,” he said.

Elio Gugliotti contributed to this report.