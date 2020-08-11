Kelly’s Kids running farm stand

PROSPECT — Kelly’s Kids is running a farm stand to benefit children in the nonprofit’s programs.

Kelly’s Kids runs therapeutic programs with farm animals to help children. The farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Kelly’s Kids’ farm, 18 Spring Road. People can pick up a wide array of vegetables, like corn, squash and cucumbers, grown at the farm by children in the program.

There is no charge for the vegetables, but donations are accepted. All donations will be used for items or activities to benefit children in the program.

Kelly Cronin, founder of Kelly’s Kids, said the farm stand will be open through the summer and into the fall, when pumpkins will be available.