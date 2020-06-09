Klarides-Ditria, Bowen earn endorsements in 105th

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

BEACON FALLS — After a substantial victory at the polls two years ago, state Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, R-Seymour, will face a new challenge from Seymour Board of Selectmen member Christopher Bowen.

Klarides-Ditria was first elected in 2016 to represent the 105th House District, which includes Beacon Falls, Seymour and part of Derby. She was reelected in 2018 with over 65% of the vote, and received the Republican endorsement in May to run for a third term.

“Valley residents can count on me to be their voice in Hartford and know when they need help they can call on me and I will answer,” said Klarides-Ditria in a news release. “Right now we need to make sure residents are getting the help they need from state government and that our state government is transparent and being held accountable. I will always fight for the Valley and be there for all of us during the good and the bad times.”

Klarides-Ditria, who lives in Seymour with her husband and son, is an athletic trainer. She served on the Seymour Board of Selectmen for five years before being elected to the House of Representatives.

Democrats have endorsed Bowen to challenge Klarides-Ditria.

Bowen, 40, was elected to the Seymour Board of Selectmen in 2019. Before that, he served as vice chairman of the town’s Economic Development Commission and an alternate member on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“I’m very thankful that the (Seymour Democratic Town) Committee thought of me to endorse my candidacy. We all want a fresh voice in Hartford,” Bowen said. “If I’m elected, I would be the only person with cellular expertise in the General Assembly.”

Bowen, who has a computer certification from Porter and Chester, is a cellular engineer with Ventus in Norwalk. With the advent of 5G, Bowen said he wants to use his expertise to turn the Valley into a technological leader in that avenue, which he feels will bring jobs and grow the economy.

“I’m running because we could talk or take action,” Bowen said. “There are things I want to accomplish in my area and this is how I can take action.”

Bowen, who lives in Seymour with his wife, Jenna, and their dog, said he will approach serving the district in a nonpartisan manner.

“I want to get past the red versus blue in fighting and I want to bring prosperity to the Valley,” Bowen said.