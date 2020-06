PROSPECT — The Rev. James F. O’Dea Council 13459 Knights of Columbus is running a food drive Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at LaBonne’s Market, 75 Waterbury Road.

Donations will benefit the Prospect Food Bank.

Knights of Columbus members will have a list of the items needed at the front of the store. Shoppers can purchase items and drop them off at the designated collection point. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks can be made out to the Prospect Food Bank.